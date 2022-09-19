Kylie Jenner made sure her fans started their week out in a very sexy way. She posted an Instagram mirror selfie posing in her closet while wearing just a nude pushup bra and low-slung jeans on Monday, September 19.

“Rise and shine,” the cosmetics mogul, 25, told followers in the caption of the sultry shirtless photo. Kylie’s famed décolletage was on full display as she pulled down the waistline of her jeans, which revealed a glimpse of her nude hued underwear’s tiny hip string.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star famously showed off her vocal talent by singing “rise and shine” to her daughter, Stormi Webster, as a way to start out the little girl’s day in a 2019 video that went viral. She later went on to perform the brief yet catchy tune at several public events, including a drag show.

The Kylie Skin founder wore an extra-long black wig that went down to her waistline and featured bangs as she gazed into her phone with a glamorous face of perfectly applied makeup to start her day.

The mother of two proved in the photo that her post-baby body is completely back after giving birth to her son she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2.

Kylie has been open about her journey to lose the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant. In April, she confessed that she was already “down 40 pounds” while just trying to be “healthy and patient.” She added that a combination of walking and Pilates were her favorite methods to shedding the baby weight.

In June, Kylie shared another update in the form of a gym selfie, posing in tight workout shorts and a matching sports bra. “No days off!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote over the Instagram Story photo taken in her home gym and showing the definition in her abs. In the following slide she added, “Four months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time, so it slows down my workouts, but I am on a mission to get strong again.” From the looks of her sexy new bra photo, mission accomplished!