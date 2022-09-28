Showstopper! All eyes were on Kylie Jenner‘s incredibly sexy dress at Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 28. Her plunging crocheted minidress with a daringly high hemline showed off her killer body in every way.

Kylie, 25, wore the risky outfit designed by close friend and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, who appeared to have saved his most body-con and eye-catching look for the cosmetics mogul to wear as she sat in the front row. It featured two rope-like straps going over each shoulder with a neckline that went down to Kylie’s waist. The frock showed off her incredible décolletage, while twisting knit swirls covered her breasts.

The ensemble’s skirt featured a see-through braided look, which exposed Kylie’s nude-hued underwear and belly button. It was one of the tycoon’s most incredible looks, EVER!

Kylie has turned to Balmain to help her look her best many times in the past. Olivier himself is such a fan and friend that he created a stunning colorful bejeweled mindress for the brunette beauty’s 23rd birthday in August 2020, with the frock worth nearly $25,ooo and a gift from the designer. She wore it on the night of her birthday dinner, surrounded by friends and family while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The Kylie Skin founder wore Balmain to her first ever Met Gala in 2016, donning a heavily embellished crystal and silver gown. To this day it is one of her most sensational looks for the annual fashion event, especially when compared to her disastrous Off-White T-shirt and wedding dress skirt she wore to the gala in 2022.

The Life of Kylie alum is getting her fashion spotlight in Paris after sister, Kim Kardashian, took over Milan Fashion Week with her “Ciao Kim” Dolce and Gabbana collaboration showing on Saturday, September 24. Kim, 41, was all over the Italian city in the days leading up to the runway show while wearing the label’s best designs, including some coveted vintage items.

For the big event, Kim’s daughter North and Chicago West, sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were on hand to support Kim, but Kylie didn’t make the trip to Milan. She let the SKIMS founder bask in the spotlight in Italy before Kylie made her grand entrance in Paris Fashion Week in one of her best looks of all-time.

