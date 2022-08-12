Not only has Dixie D’Amelio proved that she can sing, but the internet personality also looks good doing it! The TikTok star-turned-musician is always jet-setting around the globe and has the best bikini moments thanks to her tropical vacations. However, the Connecticut native has also been forced to deal with the dark parts of the internet.

While partnering up with Unicef in February 2020, Dixie spoke candidly about the bullying that she’s endured surrounding her body image, noting that some comments often tell her to “eat a burger.”

“I’ve also struggled trying to gain weight for a very long time,” Dixie said in the video, while sitting next to younger sister Charli D’Amelio. “No matter what, they’re gonna find something wrong.”

However, the “Wild” songstress has learned to brush off the haters’ comments.

“I have all my comments off, so I don’t really get mean ones,” Dixie told Seventeen in September 2020. “But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn’t matter. They don’t know who you are as a person so it’s not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself.”

Now, Dixie’s main focus is prioritizing her physical and mental health.

“It wasn’t a priority for a very long time because [I thought], ‘I’m young, I will figure it out later,’ until I realized it’s probably not the best idea and I’m ignoring a lot of things that can make my everyday life so much easier,” Dixie told People of her health in March 2022. “Even though I would love to work out every day and be in the best shape of my life, I don’t always have the time. Being able to focus on my mental health and feel better that way, I’ve seen such a huge change in my life and just how I am as a person.”

She’s learned to focus on her “breathing” to make her stay grounded.

“My days are a little different from everyone else in the family because I have my normal work schedule, but then I have to go to the studio after,” Dixie explained in the same interview. “We’re filming all day and then I go to the studio at 8 p.m. and could be there until three in the morning. So I really try to find time during my breaks.”

