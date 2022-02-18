TikTok power couple Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio quickly became a fan-favorite pair after they started dating in 2020. However, the duo sparked split rumors in early 2022 when a video surfaced online of what appeared to be Dixie with ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson on February 14.

In the clip, he had his hands on her shoulders, which fans took as a sign of a reconciliation. Meanwhile, Noah was reportedly away in New York. So, are Noah and Dixie still an item? Keep reading to find out the truth of what’s going on between them.



Noah and Dixie Confirmed Their Romance in Late 2020

The famous TikTok duo sparked romance rumors over the summer of 2020 but denied them. However, Noah later confirmed they had officially started dating in September 2020, as he celebrated their one-year anniversary via Instagram on September 25, 2021.

By late 2020 though, the lovebirds shared pictures of each other often on Instagram. Noah even called Dixie his “best friend” and “other half” that November. And throughout 2021, they enjoyed a happy romance, sharing multiple moments together with their followers.

Courtesy of Noah Beck/Instagram

Noah and Dixie Haven’t Posted Much on Social Media This Year

Though the two TikTok personalities are experts at social media, they haven’t uploaded as many photos together on Instagram as they did earlier in their relationship. The last image that Noah posted of his girlfriend was in December 2021 to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“What a year it has been,” the YouTuber captioned a carousel post on December 31, with the first image including a photo of him and Dixie standing in an elevator together. “Thank you to everyone who has made 2021 the best year of my life, you know who you are.”

Just one week later, the “Be Happy” singer shared her own Instagram post that included her beau, affectionately calling him “bb” in her caption.

However, since they likely weren’t together in person that Valentine’s Day, fans became suspicious over their relationship status.

Noah Slammed the Breakup Rumors

A clip surfaced on Twitter showing Dixie and Griffin at a party together on February 14, 2022, with his arms briefly around her. The two dated throughout 2020 until she confirmed they had broken up that August in a YouTube video.

Although the video worried fans, Noah shut down the speculation when he replied to the rumors via Twitter that day.

“You know I love you guys more than anything, but let’s stop jumping to conclusions, OK?” the social media personality tweeted. “It’s not [fair] to anyone.”

Noah didn’t mention Dixie by name, but his followers took this as a reference to the viral video of Dixie with Griffin.

Aside from him though, Noah’s friend Markell Washington witnessed Dixie and Griffin exchange and defended it as a simple conversation, according to The Sun.

Nevertheless, neither Dixie nor Noah have publicly confirmed whether they are still together as of February 2022.