From soccer to social media! TikTok star Noah Beck is taking the internet by storm, especially after stripping down for a series of nearly naked photos, but who is the Sway House heartthrob? Here’s everything fans need to know about the 19-year-old influencer who keeps trending.

Noah Was a College Athlete

Before becoming an internet star with more than seven million Instagram followers, the Arizona native briefly attended the University of Portland as a soccer recruit.

“At the beginning of 2019, I wanted to pro. I’d like to think I was on the right track,” Noah said in a December 2020 YouTube video. “I had trials set up in Europe that I was going to go to, and then COVID happened. All those got canceled and now I’m TikTok famous.”

He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio

Sorry, ladies and gents, but Noah is officially off the market. Following Dixie D’Amelio‘s split with ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson, the social media sensation started getting close with Noah. Relationship rumors started swirling after the Sway House member starred in Dixie’s “Be Happy Remix” music video and they shared what appeared to be pretty a romantic kiss. At the time, they assured fans that they were just friends. After months of speculation, Noah went public with their relationship in October 2020, about a month after he asked her to be his girlfriend.

“I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores … I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that,” he said during an appearance on the “Jeff’s Barbershop” YouTube series. “I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there, and she knew what was happening, I think. And then I just popped the question!”

Noah Lives With Fellow TikTok Stars

He doesn’t live in the official Sway House, but according to his September 2020 appearance on girlfriend Dixie’s YouTube series “The Dixie D’Amelio Show,” the TikTok star lives with BFFs Bryce Hall and Blake Gray.

Noah Is a Reality Show Star

The influencer teamed up with AwesomenessTV for the upcoming internet series Noah Beck Tries Things, premiering on Friday, January 22. The six-episode series is set to follow Noah and his “newfound influencer friends” who “help him learn more about the types of experiences that each content corner of Los Angeles has to offer.”

“From making diss tracks to DIY crafts, the sky’s the limit as Beck’s friends help him sprout his wings and find his ‘thing’ in the City of Angels,” a press release about the show reads.