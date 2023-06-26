Yikes! Kendall Jenner is being slammed by social media users for the dress she wore while walking in the Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles, France.

The catwalk queen, 27, was seen in an Instagram video on Monday, June 26, walking the runway in a strapless white cloud-like bubble mini dress and matching high heels. She wore her hair in a sleek tied-back bun for the fashionable occasion.

Though Kendall embraced her moment on the runway with confidence, multiple Instagram users trolled the reality TV star for the outfit.

“Looks like she’s wearing a diaper,” one troll commented. “It’s giving diaper,” another weighed in. “Ugliest dress I’ve ever seen,’ a third wrote, adding, “Is that even [a] dress or left material of some gown [sic]?”

This wasn’t the first time that the Kardashians star has come under fire from online users. Earlier this year, she was accused of Photoshopping her hand in a sizzling bikini picture in mid-February, with multiple fans pointing out what they believed it looked like she had an abnormally “long hand.”

SplashNews.com

However, Kendall’s pal Hailey Bieber and sister Kim Kardashian hilariously shut down the image speculation.

“Sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally,” the Rhode Beauty founder, 26, said in a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on February 15 while zooming in on Kendall’s fingers. “This is live. Live footage of the hand.”

SplashNews.com

Less than two weeks later, the SKKN founder, 42, hilariously captioned a photo of herself via Instagram, “Long-handed @kendalljenner on the lens.”

Aside from dealing with the occasional online trolls, Kendall has recently made headlines for her rumored relationship with music artist Bad Bunny. The two have been romantically linked since February, being spotted on several dates together over the last few months.

Nevertheless, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny, 29, have publicly commented on the romance rumors.

Previously, Kendall was in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker from 2020 through 2022. After briefly reuniting in mid-2022, the former couple permanently called it quits later that year.

Aside from her dating life, Kendall also commented on the thought of pregnancy and having children of her own in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was once seen nudging her to start a family in the near future during a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, in which the 818 Tequila founder explained that she wasn’t ready for that yet.

“I’m excited for that time in my life,” Kendall told the publication on June 21. “I just know it’s not right now.”