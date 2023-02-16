Making light of the situation! Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner laughed over the Kardashians star’s hands after the model was accused of Photoshopping her fingers in a recent social media post.

“Sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally,” the Rhode Beauty founder, 26, said with a laugh on Wednesday, February 15, zooming in on her BFF’s hand. “This is live. Live footage of the hand.”

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

In the clip, Kendall, 27, could be seen holding her hand out and laughing.

“Been had long ass hands x fingers,” Hailey captioned the video.

Their jokes came a few days after fans claimed that Kendall had edited her hand in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, February 11. “31 hours,” the caption read.

“Why the long hand?” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Edits [went] wrong in the fourth pic.”

A third commented, “I hope u are OK. Did someone slammed the door and was your hand between it?”

Kendall, for her part, didn’t respond to the accusations. However, the subtle shade sent to commenters via Hailey’s Instagram Story appeared to be enough of a response.

Of course, this isn’t the only time that the model has been accused of over-editing her social media photos. In February 2021, social media users claimed that Kendall Photoshopped her body while posing for Kim Kardashian‘s Skims brand.

“This photo is very Photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous, but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody’s,” the Instagram account @problematicfame wrote at the time. “Please don’t compare yourself too heavily to edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this IRL.”

Kendall even responded after a fan tagged her in a Twitter post that read, “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them.”

The former E! personality referred to herself as an “extremely lucky girl” before sharing some words of wisdom.

“Appreciative of all that I have. But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you!” Kendall added. “You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

Previously, she’s even compared her body to her those of her sisters.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh, no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'” Kendall admitted to The Telegraph in April 2019. “I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”