Dangerous Styles Ahead! Celebrities’ Sexiest and Most Revealing Outfits of 2023 So Far in Photos

Even though 2023 starts in chilly January, it hasn’t stopped stars from wearing plenty of sexy and revealing outfits that heated up the winter temperatures.

Kylie Jenner single-handedly stole 2023’s Paris Fashion Week in a series of controversial and head-turning looks she donned to attend designers’ shows, but her most skin-baring outfit she saved for a night on the town. Kylie wore a black dress with a completely open front, held together by several bondage-style buckles. Not only did it show off her décolletage, the dress was cut all the way down to her waistline so her tight abs were also on display.

The Kardashians star gave fans a full view of her body-baring look in a series of Instagram photos. She showed off every angle of her curves alongside the caption, “Midnight in Paris.”

The dress managed to top the incredible strapless pale blue corset gown she wore to the Jean Paul Gaultier show, where Kylie had to grab her breasts several times to make sure she avoided a wardrobe malfunction. The top was cut so low that one wrong move could have ended up showing off more skin than she intended.

While the cosmetics mogul was one of the first stars to embrace plunging looks in 2023, other stars opted for sheer dresses.

Janelle Monáe made quite a statement at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards when they arrived on the red carpet wearing a see-through, figure-hugging black gown. The dress featured sexy hip cutouts, but the fabric was so thin that once the photographers’ flash bulbs went off, Janelle’s chest was on full display, as they were braless.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star went on to accept the SeeHer Award and once onstage, the lights of the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel’s ballroom made Janelle’s look completely see-through again.

Salma Hayek has embraced revealing outfits in 2023, especially with her tantalizing starring role in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. She arrived at the film’s world premiere in Miami wearing a sheer mesh body-con dress with visible black underwear. Salma proved that in her mid-50s, her body is just as enviable as ever and she loves to show it off. Several days later, the actress donned a plunging lime green gown for friend Marc Anthony‘s January 28 wedding to beauty queen Nadia Ferreira.

