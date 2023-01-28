A Very Sexy Quirk! Kylie Jenner Can’t Get Enough of Grabbing Her Boobs in Photos

Kylie Jenner has developed a very interesting quirk over the years, as she’s come to love posing for photos while grabbing her breasts with her hands.

Originally, it seemed to just start out as a way of making sure she didn’t have a wardrobe malfunction in plunging gowns or making sure her boobs looked camera-ready for the paparazzi.

But Kylie has playfully begun cupping her chest in everything from bikini photos to fun TikToks with pals. In a New Year’s eve video, a pal shared Kylie, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber getting ready to celebrate in their sexy outfits. When the camera focused on the cosmetics mogul, she playfully put her hands on her breasts in her plunging black catsuit and gave them a squeeze.

“Kylie came and delivered! Yes mama,” one fan wrote in the video’s comments, while another added, “I can’t stop watching!”

Through the years, fans have picked up on what has become a well-known pose for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “Why does Kylie always grab her boob in her stories?” one fan asked on Twitter, while another added jokingly, “Why does Kylie grab her boobs in all her pics? Cause boobs are fun to grab, live a little!”

Some Kylie-watchers believe her breast handling is “some sort of comfort thing or a habit at this point,” one social media user commented about the racy mannerism.

The reality starlet has such an enviable figure, even though Kylie admitted she wasn’t feeling particularly confident about her breasts after giving birth to her son, Aire, on February 2, 2022, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She even called them “saggy.”

In the months that followed, she worked hard in the gym to lose the 60 pounds of pregnancy weight she gained. But even after getting her post-baby body back, Kylie was still self-conscious.

In an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians, her sister Kendall begged Kylie to join her on a girls’ trip to Las Vegas. “Oh my god, I have to find an outfit,” the new mom exclaimed, adding, “I’m not ready for a little tiny Vegas mini dress. It’s just gonna be hot and I’m not there yet with the outfits.”

“I can’t wear a mini dress right now, I’m just not there yet,” she continued, while Kendall thought her sister was “setting [herself] up for failure.”

Ultimately Kylie revealed, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body,” including, “My saggy t-ts, and I’m embracing my PP body — postpartum.”

