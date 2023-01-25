Continuing to slay! Kylie Jenner stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a bondage-style bodysuit on Tuesday, January 24. The makeup mogul paired the all-black outfit with matching over-the-knee boots and a little black purse. Her hair was pin-straight, and she opted for a rose-toned makeup look.

“Midnight in Paris,” Kylie, 25, captioned a series of Instagram photos giving fans a closer look at the outfit. In the snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed in what appeared to be a hotel room, holding a plate full of grapes. In some of the snaps, she was eating the prop.

This is hardly the first time that Kylie’s Paris Fashion Week antics have made headlines. The Kardashians star was the talk of the town when arriving at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show on Monday, January 23, wearing a black dress accessorized with a full lion head.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning,” Kylie captioned an Instagram post showing off the beastly look. “Wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. Beautiful beautiful.”

The Hulu star’s trip to Paris came days after she announced the name of her son with rapper Travis Scott. “Aire,” Kylie captioned an Instagram post from Saturday, January 21, showing off photos of her baby boy, who was born in February 2022. According to “lion of God.”

Initially, Kylie and Travis, 31, revealed that the baby boy’s name was Wolf Webster. However, they changed the moniker following his birth.

“FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she posted via Instagram Story in March 2021. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She and the “Astroworld” musician also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

After welcoming Aire into the world, Kylie got candid about motherhood, sending a sweet message to all the new moms out there.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard,” she posted on Instagram in March 2022. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

