kylie jenner on claim her look changed since dating timothee

Kylie Jenner admittedly hasn’t seen all the comments from critics who claim that she’s changed her look amid her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” she told the New York Times in an interview published on Thursday, March 7. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

When the interviewer explained that online commenters had noticed Kylie’s more conservative wardrobe and softer beauty vibes in recent months, she explained the real reason behind her new look. “It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” Kylie, 26, who gave birth to son Aire in February 2022, said. “Then you get your body back and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

The makeup mogul also admitted that she tends to avoid online comments that aren’t about her businesses. However, she’s grown numb to the haters after so many years in the entertainment industry. “It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” Kylie shrugged. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

For the most part, Kylie and Timothée, 28, have been extremely private about their romance. However, they were not shy when it came to packing on the PDA while attending the Golden Globe Awards in January. After skipping the red carpet, the lovebirds arrived late to the ceremony and couldn’t keep their hands off each other at their table inside.

In recent weeks, fans have begun to speculate that there may be trouble in paradise between the pair, as they have not been publicly seen together since the Globes. The actor was busy on a worldwide press tour for his movie Dune: Part Two at the end of February and beginning of March. Kylie was not seen at any of the premieres.

“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on February 8. “She is happier than she has been in years.”

Kylie shares kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott. The two broke up and got back together a number of times during their relationship, which began in 2017, but split for good at the end of 2022.

“[Kylie and Timothée] are serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong,” another insider exclusively told Life & Style in January. “This isn’t some fling.”