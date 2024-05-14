Kelly Clarkson isn’t happy that she disappointed fans by revealing the real secrets behind her weight loss. After admitting that she used an unspecified weight loss medication, the talk show host has received some backlash from fans.

“At first she said she started walking more and got on a healthier diet, which everyone gave her props for, but now she’s admitting to taking medication,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Her fans feel duped because she totally transformed her body and they were rooting for her. They totally trusted her and now they’re calling her a liar.”

The source adds that Kelly, 42, is “upset” to have “let people down” with her admission. “She did start walking more and she began eating better, but she wasn’t honest,” the insider explains. “She says it wasn’t Ozempic, that it was a medication she needed to balance her bloodwork, but she should have mentioned it [before] because the drug promotes weight loss. Fortunately for Kelly, fans love her and will forgive her for almost anything.”

The American Idol winner shared her weight loss secrets on the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. While interviewing Whoopi Goldberg, who has admitted to using the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss, Kelly confirmed that she also lost weight because of a prescription drug.

“Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not,” Kelly shared. “It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in breaking down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right.” She also said that her doctor “chased” her for “like two years” to start taking the medication. “I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,’” the singer explained. “I was afraid.”

During the interview, Kelly said she reached 203 pounds before she realized she needed to make a change. “I didn’t see it. I literally was watching [a birthday special we filmed] – we were in my house in New York watching it – and I was going to release it and all of a sudden, I pause it, and I’m like, ‘Who the f–k is that?’” the Grammy winner shared. “I swear. It sounds insane.”

She previously admitted to being “prediabetic” before her weight loss. “I wasn’t shocked,” she admitted in January. “I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ Then I waited two more years and then did, however, move into the, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.’”