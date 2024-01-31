Kelly Clarkson revealed that she was diagnosed as prediabetic two years before her 40-plus-pound weight loss transformation.

The American Idol, 41, got candid about her diagnosis with Kevin James on her talk show on Monday, January 29. “Well, I was told I was prediabetic. That was literally what happened,” she told her guest after her said she looked “great.”

“They were like — and I was like, well, I wasn’t shocked,” she continued “I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it.”

Kelly added that she initially didn’t listen to her doctor’s concerns.

“They did, they were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” she said. “Then I waited two years, and then did, however, move into the, ‘OK I’ll do something about it.’”

The talk show host’s revelation about her health came weeks after she broke her silence regarding how she lost more than 40 pounds. In an interview with People published on January 3, she credited her move to New York City with helping her get more exercise.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she explained. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As for her diet, Kelly explained that she ate a “healthy mix.” But most importantly, she said she lost weight because she finally started “listening to [her] doctor.”

“A couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” the pop star concluded. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Fans of Kelly started to notice her slimdown in summer 2023 as she sported more curve-hugging outfits and dark colors that accentuated her weight loss. Many people speculated that her transformation was a result of the singer using Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug often prescribed off-label for weight loss. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2023 that this was not the case.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She’s cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she’s added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine. She’s lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing,” the insider shared, noting that Kelly had previously gained weight during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly’s weight loss journey dates back to 2006, when she was diagnosed with a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disorder. She took medication for her illnesses but eventually stopped and made lifestyle changes instead, which resulted in her first major slimdown in 2018. She attributed her transformation to Dr. Steven Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, which discussed a lectin-free diet.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up,” she told Extra at the time. “I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”