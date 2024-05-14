Kelly Clarkson got candid about her weight loss while interviewing Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The American Idol winner said she reached her highest weight of 203 pounds before heeding her doctor’s advice to take medication that would help her body break down sugar.

The conversation began when Whoopi, 68, pointed out that she, herself, had recently lost weight using “that wonderful shot that works for folks that need some help.” The View host previously revealed that her weight loss was thanks to the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Kelly, 42, then confirmed that she had similar assistance in her own weight loss journey. “My doctor chased me for, like, two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid. Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in breaking down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right.”

The singer admitted that she didn’t realize she was overweight until after she taped a special show for her birthday and watched it back. “I didn’t see it. I literally was watching it – we were in my house in New York watching it – and I was going to release it and all of a sudden, I pause it, and I’m like, ‘Who the f–k is that?’ I swear. It sounds insane.”

While addressing the public’s reaction to her weight loss, Kelly added, “I was never insecure about [my weight]. I was happy. People are like, ‘Oh, she must’ve not been happy.’ I’m like, ‘No, I was happy.’ I just did not see that.”

She confirmed that her heaviest weight was “like 203” pounds. “People assume, ‘She must’ve been miserable or depressed,’ or whatever. But I was not,” Kelly admitted. “I had no idea. I watched that show and I’m like, ‘Any second now, she could die.’”

In January, Kelly revealed that she was “prediabetic” before shedding the pounds. “I wasn’t shocked,” she shared during an interview with Kevin James on her talk show. “I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ Then I waited two more years, and then did, however, move into the, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.’”

Kelly also credited her 2023 move to New York City with helping keep her in shape. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she told People in January. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”