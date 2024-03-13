Top-to-bottom denim isn’t the easiest look to pull off. But after shedding an estimated 50 pounds, Kelly Clarkson — who donned a jeans midi dress by Favorite Daughter during the March 5 episode of her namesake talk show — is open to taking more fashion risks.

“She’s dropped from a size 14 to around a size 8,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “Kelly feels good and is having fun switching up her wardrobe!”

While fitting into a whole new range of cool clothes is a pleasant side effect, the reason behind Kelly’s slimdown was health-related: Doctors told her over two years ago that she was “pre-diabetic.”Back then, the “Stronger” singer, 41, was in the process of finalizing her contentious divorce from husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock — and focused more on how kids River, 9, and Remington, 7, were adjusting than her own well-being. It wasn’t until recently, she admits, that “I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.’”

For Kelly, it meant upping her daily step count, sticking to a high-protein diet while cutting back on sugar and carbs, and, finally, listening to what the medical pros advised.

“Now she has more energy,” the insider notes to Life & Style. “Kelly is starting a new chapter in her life.”

Changing Her Lifestyle

Getting to this point definitely took work. “Kelly has had a terrible relationship with food and dieting in the past,” explains the insider. “She struggled with bulimia as a teen, starved herself to lose weight when her career began, and overindulged while depressed after her 2020 split from Brandon. She wants to end the roller coaster.”

Her biggest motivators to stay on track? River and Remy, whom she reportedly shares joint custody of with her ex-hubby, 47. “She wants to set a good example, to show them how to be healthy and take care of yourself,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Kelly has never prioritized looks or weight for herself and doesn’t want that to be what her children focus on either.”

The American Idol alum’s streamlined figure has gained attention from the opposite sex, though. “She’s open to dating in the future,” spills the insider, adding that Kelly’s confidence is seemingly at an all-time high post-weight loss. “Her divorce did a number on her, and she is not in a rush to be in a serious relationship again, but Kelly is ready to have some fun.”