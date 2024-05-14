What Weight Loss Drug Is Kelly Clarkson Taking to Lose Weight?

Kelly Clarkson came under fire when she admitted to using a “weight loss drug” to help shed 50 pounds, but she remained tight-lipped on the exact medication she used. However, a source exclusively tells Life & Style that it’s “probably Liraglutide.”

“She’s guarding the brand name because she knows it would cause even more interest and to avoid added attention to her,” the insider adds.

During an interview with Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol winner copped to using the unspecified medicine after Whoopi, 68, credited her weight loss to “that wonderful shot that works for folks that need some help.”

Which Celebrity Had the Most Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation?

“My doctor chased me for, like, two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid,” Kelly, 42, admitted. “Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in breaking down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right.”

Fans immediately slammed Kelly for not revealing the information sooner.

“We knew you were taking the drug. You should’ve just been honest in the 1st place. Imagine how we feel about all you rich privileged movie & music stars that already have much more than the rest of us buying up the RX so we can’t get it so you look good but we cant,” wrote one person on X.

Another shamed the mom of two for “making regular people feel bad about themselves.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“I’m not mad that Kelly Clarkson lost weight. Not mad that she took a weight loss drug,” an additional social media user added. “I’m mad that she made other women feel inadequate and like failures when ‘walking more and eating meat’ didn’t work for them.”

A separate source told Life & Style that Kelly was upset that she disappointed so many of her fans.

“At first she said she started walking more and got on a healthier diet, which everyone gave her props for, but now she’s admitting to taking medication,” the insider explained. “Her fans feel duped because she totally transformed her body and they were rooting for her. They totally trusted her and now they’re calling her a liar.”

“She did start walking more and she began eating better, but she wasn’t honest,” the source continued. “She says it wasn’t Ozempic, that it was a medication she needed to balance her bloodwork, but she should have mentioned it [before] because the drug promotes weight loss. Fortunately for Kelly, fans love her and will forgive her for almost anything.”