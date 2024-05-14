Taylor Swift’s song “The Alchemy” might be about her romance with Travis Kelce, but Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Gigi Hadid clearly felt like love was in the air at the singer’s concert!​ They packed on the PDA when the Grammy winner performed the tune as one of her surprise songs at her show in Paris on Sunday, May 12.

A video from a fan showed Bradley, 49, pull Gigi, 29, in for a kiss and the supermodel threw her arms around his neck while they swayed back and forth to the music. Bradley and Gigi attended the show with Travis, 34, and his good friend Ross Travis.

Other videos of the group featured Bradley dancing next to Gigi and fans couldn’t get enough. Some were amazed at the Hangover star’s moves, while others joked that they weren’t sure if he really wanted to be there.

“IS THAT BRADLEY COOPER MOVING LIKE THAT,” one TikTok user wrote, while another added, “‘Act cool act cool, on camera, can’t embarrass Gigi’ *sways and points a few times* love Bradley so much, haha.”

A third fan wrote, “Bradley Cooper blink if you need help.”

Taylor’s performance was the second time that Bradley and Gigi spent time with Travis. The three of them plus Taylor, 34, took a trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, to celebrate Gigi’s 29th birthday in April.

Taylor began adding songs from her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, to her setlist when she kicked off the European leg of the Eras tour on May 9. However, the “Exile” singer has also included “surprise” songs during each show in an effort to make each experience unique for her fans.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I always do two different songs during the acoustic section,” Taylor told her fans on Sunday, May 12. “One is on guitar, one is on piano, and I switch it up every single night because here on the Eras tour we feel like every single night should be special.”

Taylor then went on to announce that it was the 87th performance on the tour, a sweet nod to Travis’ jersey number.

“Can you believe this is our 87th show?” Taylor asked the crowd before launching into “The Alchemy,” a song many fans believe to be about her relationship with the NFL pro.

That wasn’t the pop star’s only wink at her boyfriend that night, either. Taylor changed up her outfit for the 1989 portion of her performance and donned a ​red-and-yellow two-piece ensemble to match the Kansas City Chiefs’ team colors. She also seemingly blew Travis a kiss as she sang “Blank Space,” and looked in his direction while performing “So High School,” another song suspected to be about the Chiefs player.