Margot Robbie Looks Like Barbie in a Bikini! See Photos of the A-List Actress’ Best Swimsuit Moments

Of course, she’s a hottie … she’s Margot Robbie! The A-list actress is the most wanted star in the entertainment industry and is undoubtedly fans’ favorite celebrity, too. Her aura gives off old Hollywood vibes — much like her role as the late Hollywood Scarlett Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood — which naturally intrigues fans into her life. She’s not only a knockout on screen but in real life, too … especially in a bikini!

Unlike her fellow famous colleagues, the Suicide Squad star doesn’t post endless pictures of herself in a swimsuit online. In fact, she doesn’t post on social media at all, after she deactivated her Instagram account in June 2021.

“Jumping off social media for the time being,” she captioned her final selfie. “Check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!”

Considering she’s landed just about every major role lately, from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to the live-action film Barbie, staying away from the added pressures and distractions makes total sense.

The producer has played athletically driven characters, like her role in I, Tonya where she portrayed figure skater Tonya Harding … so she’s always on top of her fitness game. The Wolf of Wall Street actress revealed her favorite workouts when she’s not put on a strict schedule, which consisted of “L.A. style” workouts, to keep it enjoyable and fun.

“[I] really got into Pilates when I moved to L.A. [in 2013] and always feel a lot better after a good stretch,” she told AU Women’s Health in 2021. “I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun but quickly realized I wasn’t so much a fan of lifting weights,” she continued. “When I’m not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends.”

In order to maintain her lovely figure, the Australian native sticks to a healthy diet that’s nutritious and leaves her feeling energized throughout her grueling workdays. She goes for simple meals, like smoothies and salads throughout her normal eating schedule, but that doesn’t mean she steers away from the good stuff, either.

“Food is a big thing for me,” the Focus star revealed. “I love burgers and fries, which I’ll order with a pint of beer.”

Keep scrolling to see her hottest bikini moments!