Life in plastic, it’s fantastic! The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie is coming to theaters in 2023 and is starring heartthrobs Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Now that photos from the film have been released, fans are dying to know what imagination the Warner Bros. Mattel flick has in store for them.

Keep reading to learn more details about the upcoming Barbie 2023 movie!

‘Barbie’ Movie Release Date

Barbie is projected to hit the big screen on July 21, 2023, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. announced the release date at its CinemaCon session in Las Vegas in April 2022.

‘Barbie’ Movie Cast

Aside from the two frontrunners, Ryan and Margot will be accompanied by other well-known names from Hollywood.

America Ferrera is slated to be in the film as well as Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor Michael Cera and Death on the Nile’s Emma Mackey. However, their characters have not yet been announced.

© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Simu Liu is expected to portray another Ken, as well as Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa. It appears there will be more than one Barbie too, as actresses Issa Rae and Hari Nef are expected to portray the other versions.

Comedian Will Ferrell will play the CEO of a toy company.

Jaap Buitendijk

‘Barbie’ Movie Set Photos

Pictures of Margot and Ryan as their famous doll characters were released separately. Fans finally got a glimpse at the I, Tonya star in April 2022, in which was appeared to be driving a pink car and smiling while donning a cute blue and white-striped top and a blue and white polka-dot bandana.

In June 2022, Margot’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment released the first sneak peek at the Notebook actor as a newly platinum blonde Ken. In the photo, Ryan leaned up against a pink pillar while rocking a faded denim vest and jeans, leaving the shirt unbuttoned to flaunt his washboard abs.

‘Barbie’ Movie Production Details

Principal photography reportedly began in March 2022 at Warner Bros. Studios in England.

Margot Vowed the ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Defy Expectations

In December 2020, the Harley Quinn actress teased the Hollywood Reporter about Barbie’s plot.

“And we like the things that feel a little left of center,” Margot began. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

The Australia native’s fellow production partner Josey McNamara doubled down on Margot’s statement, insisting, “As Margot said, you think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah [Baumbach] have subverted it, and we can’t wait to get into that one.”