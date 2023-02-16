Moved on? Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed that her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, has a new girlfriend-turned-fiancée after their December 2021 split. Keep reading to learn more about the producer’s new romance.

Who Is Randall Emmett’s Girlfriend?

The identity of the Midnight in the Switchgrass director’s girlfriend is currently unknown. Randall has yet to publicly announce his new relationship and the mystery woman is not featured on his Instagram account.

With that being said, Randall posted a cozy photo with a young blonde woman on Instagram in November 2022, but quickly deleted the post. A fan quickly saved the snapshot before it was taken down and shared it on Reddit. The film director never publicly commented on the since-deleted post.

Furthermore, Andy Cohen revealed during a ​February 16, episode of Watch What Happens Live! that Randall’s girlfriend moved into his house just two days after Lala moved out, to which the reality star confirmed the information.

Is Randall Emmett Engaged to His Girlfriend?

During the February 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host revealed that Randall’s not only in a relationship, but he’s ​also engaged.

“They’ve been engaged for a while,” ​she said alongside the Bravo host and VPR costar Katie Maloney. “His camp talks. He doesn’t think they talk, they’re the closest people to him but they talk. I know a lot of stuff.”

The following day, a rep for Randall told Us Weekly that Lala’s claims were false, noting, “Randall is not in any way, shape or form engaged. Anyone who says otherwise is either lying, ill-informed or both.”

When Did Randall and Lala Split?

The Utah native publicly confirmed their split during a December 2021 episode of her podcast, after ongoing cheating allegations surrounded Randall that October.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t,” she said at the time. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,’” she explained. “I got that pit, and I got the f–k out.”

Prior to the confirmation, however, Lala wiped all photos and videos with Randall off of her Instagram account just days after photos of Randall with other women flooded the internet.

Although the TV personalities were engaged for nearly three years, their wedding was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do Randall and Lala Have Kids Together?

The former couple welcomed their precious daughter, Ocean, in March 2022. Although they parent separately, Randall and Lala constantly gush over their little girl online.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder opened up about motherhood after her split from Randall exclusively with Life & Style in February 2023. “The most challenging is that she’s on the move and wants to negotiate everything with me. With her goo goo gaga, she always wins,” she explained at the time. “I would say the most rewarding is literally everything else,’ she adds. “I mean, just to watch this little human that’s me is f—king awesome.”