The Vanderpump Rules Scandoval continues to make headlines as cast members and fans dig up more dirt surrounding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss after their affair was exposed in March 2023. The discovery of the duo’s seven-month secret relationship caused Tom and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix to break up after nine years of dating. Shortly afterward, the Bravo series noted that Raquel “turned off her phone” and wasn’t “seen or heard from for weeks” after the cast filmed the season 10 finale. So, is the former pageant queen possibly pregnant?

Is Raquel Leviss Pregnant?

In late May 2023, a TikTok user shared a since-deleted video claiming that they received a message from someone who alleged that they knew Raquel’s sister and that the former Miss Sonoma County was pregnant. The social media user also alleged that Raquel had been “hiding out” at her grandmother’s Tuscon, Arizona, home.

However, Raquel has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Shortly after the video was shared, Entertainment Tonight reported that the rumors were false.

“People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding.”

One month prior, Us Weekly reported that the California native checked into a mental health facility.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Raquel’s rep told the outlet in April 2023. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

What Did Ariana Madix Say About Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumors?

While appearing on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May 2023, Ariana weighed in about the pregnancy rumors surrounding Raquel.

“I don’t think so,” the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor noted, referring to whether she thought Raquel was pregnant.

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Dating?

In March 2023, Raquel told TMZ that her friendship with Tom “turned into something more.” However, she noted that she and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer weren’t “putting a label” on their relationship.

“We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry,” she told the outlet.

Later that month, a rep for Tom confirmed Raquel’s sentiment in a statement to Life & Style, saying, “They are friends.”

However, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner explained during the VPR season 10 finale episode that he “felt something [he] hadn’t felt in a very long time when with Raquel.