Honest! VPR's Ariana Slams Tom, Raquel on 'Call Her Daddy': Bombshells

Telling her side. Ariana Madix broke down Scandoval from the start during a bombshell appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The Vanderpump Rules star slammed her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss for their months-long affair while offering an inside look at the cheating scandal from her point of view.

At one point, Ariana, 37, even claimed that Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, had hooked up while she was asleep in the next room.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together, and then, he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” the Florida native claimed, referring to the Valley Village, California home that Tom and Ariana purchased together in 2019.

News of the affair between Raquel and Tom broke on March 3, after Ariana had discovered a video of her then-boyfriend and longtime friend on FaceTime together. The Something About Her restaurant owner said she was “screaming, crying, throwing up” while fighting with Tom after the affair had been revealed. At the time, Life & Style confirmed that the TomTom cofounder and Ariana had split after nine years together because of his secret relationship with Raquel, which had been going on for seven months.

“After guys’ night [in August 2022], nothing happened then. But the next day, Raquel and I went to The Abbey and we were taking some shots and we just kissed. I felt something in that moment that I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” Tom revealed during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, which aired in May 2023. “After that night, nothing happened until Life Is Beautiful [in September 2022]. Ariana never asked. All she would have to do was follow me and see that [I was lying about where I was going].”

Ariana, for her part, admitted on “Call Her Daddy” that she might have “turned a blind eye” to what was going on between Tom and Raquel.

“I trusted in him so much … that I trusted his perspective on things, and I think I was caught up,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author explained. “I’m a smart girl and I could have dug deeper, but I didn’t.”

Scroll through the gallery for Ariana’s bombshell “Call Her Daddy” quotes.