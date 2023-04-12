Tom Sandoval is mostly famous for his presence on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. However, the business owner has several other endeavors under his belt, including acting. From sci-fi movies to comedy TV shows, the reality TV personality has numerous credits to his name.

What Movies Has Tom Sandoval Starred in?

According to Tom’s IMDb page, the Missouri native’s most well-known movie roles include Playing With Fire, Alien Presence and the Pit and the Pendulum, all three of which are horror-thriller films. Tom was cast in supporting roles for the films.

Additionally, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner has starred in Behind Your Eyes, 23 Minutes to Sunrise and the television movie Dying for a Baby.

What TV Shows Has Tom Sandoval Appeared in?

Outside of Pump Rules, Tom can be seen in quite a few small-screen acting roles. One of his most recent gigs was in the comedy series The Other Two.

Since he is part of the Bravoverse, Tom has appeared in several other reality TV series, per his IMDb page, including Winter House and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, the VPR star has also stepped outside of his main network by appearing in MTV’s The Hills.

When Did Tom Sandoval Join ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Tom has been an OG cast member since season 1 of VPR, which premiered in 2013. Next, his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix joined the show in season 2, and the former couple went public with their relationship, which lasted for nine years.

In March 2023, though, Tom and Ariana split due to his affair with costar Raquel Leviss, a source close to Ariana confirmed to Life & Style at the time. Almost immediately afterward, the situation became known as “Scandoval” once all of Tom and Raquel’s dirty laundry was uncovered.

Is Tom Sandoval Getting Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

On the heels from his and Raquel’s cheating scandal, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras front man sat down with Howie Mandel in April 2023 to tell his side of the story. From blaming his and Ariana’s alleged lack of intimacy to claiming that he had broken up with her before the news of their split broke, Tom’s interview didn’t sit well with fans.

To make matters worse, a rumor started circulating at the time that Tom would get fired from Pump Rules because Bravo allegedly didn’t approve him to do the interview with Howie, according to several outlets.

However, a source quickly shut down the firing rumors by telling Page Six in a statement, “There has been no conversation of him being fired for doing an unauthorized interview. The rest of the cast has been doing plenty of non-approved interviews, so that would mean the whole cast would be fired.”