From the city to the desert. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s new Palm Springs, California, home is luxurious and modern – and right next door to costar Scheana Shay’s house!

“I just bought a house next to you,” the Give Them Lala author told Scheana during a March 2023 episode of the VPR OG’s “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, to which she confirmed, “This bitch just bought a house right next door to me.”

The single-story, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home spans over 2,300 square-feet and is located in a gated community, boasting a spacious kitchen, open living room area, modern furnishings and amenities, a pool and of course, gorgeous views of the mountains. The stunning home was listed in February for $1.35 million, according to Dirt.

Lala gave fans a short tour of her new digs in an Instagram Story posted in March 2023. “The dogs are so happy here,” she said while showing off the living room, kitchen and backyard before turning the camera to her mom. “Lisa’s happy, I’m happy.”

Scheana purchased her Palm Springs abode for $725,000 in 2019, and gave fans a tour on her YouTube channel in August the following year. Though the interior obviously differs from that of Lala’s home, the “Good as Gold” singer’s vlog offered a more detailed look at the incredible views from her backyard. And given that Lala now shares a property line with the Viva Verano founder and her husband, Brock Davies, it’s safe to say that the “Feeling You” artist will enjoy the same spectacular sights.

In addition to her new desert home, Lala has an apartment in Los Angeles. During an Amazon Live in March 2022, the “Give Them Lala” podcaster opened up about having her own space after splitting with ex Randall Emmett.

“It feels like my home because it is my home, and I got to start it from scratch when it came to the paint color and my furniture,” she said at the time. “It was all me. I didn’t have to consult with anybody. I just filled it with everything that I loved.”

Noting that her LA dwelling is “not gigantic,” but it’s “definitely not small” either, the Bravo personality explained, “But it’s mine. That’s what I think I love most about it. It’s very calm. I’m all about energy.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Lala’s beautiful Palm Springs home.