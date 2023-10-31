Ariana Madix 'Gained Weight' During 'DWTS' Training

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix may be a frontrunner for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, but her crisp dance moves have put a toll on her body.

“I’ve noticed that I’m having a lot of aches and pains that I never had before,” the reality star told E! News on Tuesday, October 31.

Besides the physical pain, Ariana, 38, has also noticed that her body has transformed differently than her fellow contestants. “I have gained weight,” she admitted to the outlet. “I’m really actually waiting for this body transformation to happen because I am confused.”

Week after week, the Florida native has exceeded fan expectations during her intricate and breathtaking performances with partner and professional dancer Pasha Pashkov. In fact, the DWTS judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been impressed by Ariana’s talent in the ballroom and have given some of their highest scores to the Bravolebrity.

During the first two weeks of the competition, Ariana received a mix of 7 and 6 scores after she danced the Tango to “Love Myself” and Samba to “Me Porto Benito.” However, she turned up the heat in her routines in the following weeks, resulting in receiving well-earned scores of 8 and 9.

“To every person who has voted for us, THANK YOU! It means the world to both of us to be able to continue living the dream week to week,” Ariana wrote via Instagram Stories on October 26. “So, excited to show you what we have planned for monster week on Halloween!”

ABC

Ariana and Pasha, 38, are set to perform a spooky dance on October 31 and the Something About Her co-owner will seemingly dress up as Disney’s Maleficent after she posted camera-blocking photos from rehearsals.

“Oh my gosh – YASSSSS THE HAIR,” one person commented under Ariana’s Instagram post, leading her to respond, “my horns!”

The Single AF Cocktails author was the first contestant revealed for DWTS season 32 in the midst of the aftermath of her nasty split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Ariana and Tom split in March after the restauranter, 40, had an affair with VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

Ariana touched on the cheating scandal during her pre-recorded DTWS opening, where she shared that she was going to make a name for herself outside of her past relationship.

“My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year,” she told Pasha in reference to her headline-making breakup. “Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television.”

“I just want to do something that is for me and positive,” she continued, adding, “It’s time for me to stand on my own two feet.”