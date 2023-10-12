Tom Sandoval just couldn’t let Ariana Madix have her moment, could he? The day after she made her Dancing With the Stars debut, the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, announced his new podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom.” The timing wasn’t lost on fans, who claimed Tom was trying to steal his ex’s thunder and called him “calculated” and “a narcissist” on X (formerly Twitter).

“Tom loves the attention,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s desperate for it, especially after watching Ariana blow up.” His infidelity — cheating on the 38-year-old for months with their close friend — reportedly led to Ariana banking more than $1 million in endorsement deals and paid appearances. “It’s like Tom is in competition with Ariana. He signed up for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and is on The Masked Singer, too,” the source says. “He shed so many tears for hurting her, but it seems clear now that those were really crocodile tears.”