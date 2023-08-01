Fox’s Special Forces is gearing up for season 2 and the star-studded lineup is chef’s kiss! This upcoming season, the famous contestants will try to “survive” in challenges under new extreme weather conditions, all while trying to live with multiple firecracker cast members.

What Is the Plot of ‘Special Forces’?

The reality competitive show features weeks of dangerous physical challenges that the competitors will attempt to dominate.

Like last season, the stars will be trained by directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham ​and Jason “Foxy” Fox. That being said, fans will be introduced to rookie agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles.

Unlike most competitions, Special Forces will not offer voting or eliminations, instead leaving it up to the competitors whether they want to stay or leave the grueling environment.

Who Is the ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Cast?

The season 2 cast is full of famous faces that dominate reality TV, Hollywood and the sports world including; Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, NFL star Dez Bryant, Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson; Olympic ski racer Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and JoJo Siwa.

What Happened in the ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Trailer?

The nail-biting trailer shared clips of the intense challenges the 14 contestants will have to successfully complete and this season, they’re in icy New Zealand.

“These celebrities are about to find out the cold will kill you in minutes,” staff agent Billy said in a confessional.

After the cameras cut to multiple frightening exercises, Tara Reid ​admitted that people “underestimate” her, but she’s “a lot stronger than people think.”

Courtesy of FOX

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna seemingly gives up on a challenge after repeatedly saying, “I can’t do it,” as she attempts to run down a steep building while being roped to safety.

Tom Sandoval, who has become synonymous with the term Scandoval after cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with costar Raquel Leviss, also had a cameo in the teaser.

“I want to get punished,” he said in an interview before the camera cut to the disgraced Bravo star with a bloody nose.

Nick Viall posted the teaser to Instagram on July 31 and claimed that going on Special Forces was the “most insane experience” of his life.

“I was not prepared,” he wrote at the time.

When Does ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Premiere?

Special Forces returns for season 2 on September 25 on Fox. The time has yet to be announced.