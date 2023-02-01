Blac Chyna’s Dating History Is Full of Reality Stars and Rappers: Learn More About Her Exes

Instagram model-turned-reality star Blac Chyna is known for her high-profile relationships with Hollywood rappers and reality stars. The model recently went Instagram official Twin Hector in January 2023, almost six years after her explosive split from Rob Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Chyna took their romance public – or at least Instagram official – in January 2016. ​Their whirlwind romance swiftly progressed after the two got engaged after three months of dating. While fans were shocked about the big news, the pair had even bigger news after they shared ​Chyna was pregnant and expecting their daughter, Dream, in May 2016, who was born that November. Fans were able to witness the intimate moment during an episode of their former reality show Rob & Chyna.

“Holding my baby, this just makes me feel so good because she’s healthy and she’s fine and she’s so cute, she looks just like Rob!” Chyna gushed during the December 2016 episode.

Although the duo expanded their family, their relationship was a rollercoaster filled with breakups and make-ups. After dating on and off for one year, Chyna and Rob split for the final time in July 2017. ​

Just like their rocky romance, the pair’s ​coparenting relationship is just as inconsistent. However, Chyna spoke high praises of Rob’s weight loss journey during an exclusive interview with Life & Style in November 2019.

“Go, Rob! That’s always good, especially because that’s Dreamy’s dad and I want him to set an example for her,” she gushed at the time. “So, I think it’s a positive thing that he’s slimming down and worrying about his health, which is very, very, very important.”

Prior to her relationship with the former reality star, Chyna was in a relationship with rapper Tyga, who went on to date Rob’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner ​from 2013 to 2015.

Chyna and Tyga dated for three years after they met on the set of his music video “Rack City” in 2011. During their relationship, they welcomed son, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012 and were even engaged at one point. They split for good in August 2014.

The influencer opened up about her split from the “Taste” rapper and her thoughts on his relationship with Kylie during a May 2019 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

She said, “With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out. Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly it wasn’t right.”

However, that’s not the only rapper Blac Chyna has been linked to. ​Keep scrolling to learn more about Blac Chyna’s full dating history.