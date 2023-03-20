Has Blac Chyna Gotten Plastic Surgery? What She’s Said Over the Years About Going Under the Knife

Model and reality TV star Blac Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) has opened up about getting plastic surgery in the past. From liposuction to breast enhancements and reductions, she explained everything in detail in an October 2019 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I’ve had lipo before, I’ve had my breasts done four times,” she said. “I went larger, larger, then I went smaller. So, I was like, ‘This is just too much.’”

When asked whether her buttocks were “natural,” Chyna answered, “No, I went and got something done.”

Next, the Real Blac Chyna personality discussed her plastic surgery choices after giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian in November 2016, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.

“I got lipo ‘cause after I had Dream … it became so out of control,” Chyna added while motioning with her hands how much bigger her butt had become. “So, I had some of it taken out.”

In addition to her lower body, the model also answered Wendy Williams’ question on how her cheek piercings “encouraged” her dimples.

“When I took them out, I was like, ‘Oh man, now I got dimples!’” Chyna said before mentioning that the holes in her cheeks had closed up by then.

More than three years later, Nicki Minaj’s former stunt double revealed she was undergoing the knife to get butt and breast reductions. Chyna took her fans along her pre-and post-operation journey on March 13, 2023, via Instagram in hopes to shed light on the effects of silicone in the body.

The influencer revealed her butt reduction took five hours longer than the estimated ​four-hour procedure, due to complications from past injections.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it],” she admitted.

On a happier note, Chyna admitted that her breast reduction – which was the fifth procedure she’s had on her chest – was “one of the best decisions” she made “in a very long time.”

While going for a more natural look, the reality star also ditched her long acrylic nails. “I’m letting [my nails] get the good old air,” she said, while revealing she was “passing the baton” to the up-and-coming artists in the entertainment industry.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she wrote in the comments of her Instagram post. “I had my surgery, I’m doing good…. I will be posting my pre-op.” She has since teased her post-filler face on her Instagram Story, posting a makeup-free picture four days after undergoing her procedures.

Scroll down to see Blac Chyna’s plastic surgery transformation.