Baby, It’s Cold Outside! See Photos of the Best Celebrity Bikini, Swimsuit Moments of Winter 2023

From tropical trips to jacuzzi nights, celebrities brought out their most sizzling swimsuits during the 2023 winter season, proving that no one needs to wait for summertime to slip into a bikini.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for flaunting their curves in stylish swimwear, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian kicked off the year by the pool! The Good American founder rang in Valentine’s Day in a striking charcoal thong two-piece, whereas the Lemme founder donned a bright neon green ensemble in late February.

Kim Kardashian also joined her sisters in the swimsuit streak in January, posing in a black bikini while relaxing in a sauna. The businesswoman never hesitates to embrace a good bathing suit moment, as her shapewear brand, Skims, also has a swimwear line called Skims Swim.

The SKKN founder even shared an epic sister bathing suit moment with Kylie Jenner in late February, captioning the Instagram post, “Twin souls.” The two posed on a beach chair, kneeling in front of the sunset in matching black bikinis.

Aside from the famous reality TV stars, quite a few country music super stars embraced their beach bodies throughout the cold months as well. Jessie James Decker jetted off to Mexico in January and posed in a strapless orange bandeau and matching bottoms with a cowgirl hat while soaking up the sun.

While she uploaded the sultry shot via Instagram from her vacay, Jessie also included a funny clip in her post, which was captioned, “There are two sides of me. Take them both in.” The accompanying video featured the “I Still Love You” artist playfully running behind a pal and pretending to kick her.

Kelsea Ballerini also started the year off with an edge following her previous split from ex-husband Morgan Evans. The “Blindsided” singer shared a cheeky photo of herself via her Instagram Stories rocking a green string bikini in January.

Fellow country crooner Maren Morris also joined in on the steamy winter poolside trend by flaunting her rock-hard abs while enjoying a getaway to Mexico. For the picture-perfect moment, the “Chasing After You” songstress wore a zebra-print two-piece.

“A camera self-timer is a useful tool for a–holes,” Maren playfully wrote via Instagram in early 2023.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best celebrity bikini snaps from winter 2023!