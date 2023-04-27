Don’t worry about Ariana Madix because the Vanderpump Rules star is moving on following Scandoval. The Bravolebrity proved she’s “fine” while singing karaoke to “Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette during a trip to Scotland on Wednesday, April 26.

“Everything’s gonna be fine, fine, fine,” Ariana, 37, sang in a video clip obtained by TMZ, where she could be seen high-fiving another patron at the Banshee Labyrinth bar.

Ariana’s trip overseas comes days before she’s set to attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner alongside Lisa Vanderpump in Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 29.

“My wonderful late grandmother was very active in local politics and I’ve always dreamed of visiting the White House, so this is an incredible honor,” the former SURver told Daily Mail ahead of the event, noting that she has “always dreamed” of attending the prestigious dinner.

Things are definitely looking up for Ariana in the wake of her split from longtime love Tom Sandoval. Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that the pair had split after nine years together because he had been cheating with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” Ariana shared via Instagram on March 16, breaking her silence about the cheating scandal. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

The former bartender noted that she was “devastated and broken” amid the drama.

“However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels,” Ariana added. “I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

In fact, her recent Scotland trip wasn’t the first time that she attempted to get over the split using music. Ariana, along with Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay rocked out at Emo Night in Los Angeles on April 7 where they screamed “F—k Tom!” to the crowd, according to a report from Page Six at the time.

“I said ‘f—k Tom’ in case you didn’t hear me,” Scheana clarified. Elsewhere during the evening, Ariana showed her true feelings during The All-American Rejects song “Gives You Hell” by putting her middle finger in the air.

When it comes to her love life, it looks like Ariana is moving on nicely as she was spotted kissing fitness coach Daniel Wai at Coachella in mid-April.

“Yes! I love that,” Tom told TMZ on April 18 after hearing of his ex’s apparent new fling. When asked if he wants her to move on, the TomTom co-owner added, “Yes, I do. I really do. … Yes, I’m really happy [for her].”