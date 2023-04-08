Giving him hell! Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay sent a pointed message to Tom Sandoval while singing in the crowd at a Hollywood party.

While rocking out at an “Emo Night” bash on Friday, April 7, near the DJ booth, the three women were spotted belting out the lyrics of multiple breakup anthems, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that while Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” played, Scheana, 37, yelled, “F—k Tom!” and even clarified later, “I said ‘f—k Tom’ in case you didn’t hear me.”

For her part, Ariana, 37, stuck her middle finger up while The All-American Rejects single “Gives You Hell” played.

The Bravo queens’ night out comes amid the ongoing, explosive situation now dubbed “Scandoval.” Tom, 39, and Ariana split after nine years of dating because he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, a source close to Ariana told Life & Style on March 3.

Shutterstock (2)

Days after news of the situation broke, both Raquel, 28, and Tom publicly apologized to Ariana via their respective Instagram accounts. However, the damage was already done, and the actress has made it clear that she isn’t in a forgiving mood.

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” Ariana captioned an Instagram post on March 16. “However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Since then, fans have been dying to know how the upcoming season 10 VPR reunion special will go down between the trio and their costars, most of whom have been rallying behind Ariana.

As for Raquel and Tom, fans have been wondering whether the duo have continued their relationship amidst the intense scrutiny they’re under. A rep for the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, though, told Life & Style on March 30, “They are friends. They are not putting a label on things.”

However, Tom’s business partner and buddy, Tom Schwartz, spilled the beans during an April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, on how the musician really feels about the former Miss Sonoma County.

“In January, Tom came to me, and he told me that he was in love with Raquel,” Tom Shwartz, 40, claimed. “I was flabbergasted.”