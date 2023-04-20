Scandoval’s plot just thickened. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix discussed fertility options in an episode of the hit Bravo reality TV series, so does this mean they wanted kids together? Some fans are questioning whether the former couple were even on the same page when it came to the thought of having children.

Did Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Plan on Having Children?

During a VPR episode that aired on April 19, 2023, the two reality stars talked about Tom donating his sperm.

“If you have s—t sperm, I don’t want it going anywhere my s—t that I worked really hard to have harvested from my body,” Ariana explained to her then-boyfriend.

Later on in her confessional, the Florida native recalled freezing her eggs while sharing her outlook on expanding a family.

“Two years ago, I froze my eggs, and I was able to retrieve 26 of them which is really good. Like, incredible. Good job, ovaries,” Ariana noted. “My stance on all things related to being pregnant and giving birth has not really changed. It is just that I don’t like biological clocks having the power to run anything. Those eggs are more viable as fertilized embryos.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, however, seemed unhappy that Ariana told him she didn’t “really care” if they ended up having kids together.

“Last year when Ariana asked me to fertilize her eggs, I was excited,” Tom said. “But why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids or whatever she decides?”

Why Did Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up?

Life & Style confirmed on March 3, 2023, that Tom and Ariana split because of his affair with Raquel Leviss, which allegedly began in August 2022, according to multiple accusations from their VPR costars.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style shortly after Tom and Raquel’s cheating scandal surfaced online.

Following their breakup, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras band member alleged that he had already broken up with Ariana prior to their public downfall.

“She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up,” Tom claimed during an April 2023 appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. … She was like, ‘So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’”

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Still Together?

During his conversation with Howie Mandel in April 2023, Tom revealed he was “seeing Raquel as often as [he] could” and “FaceTiming her all the time” while he was still with Ariana. However, he emphasized that “Ariana didn’t even notice because that’s just how separate [their] lives were.”

“I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like emotionally,” Tom said, referring to his relationship with the former Miss Sonoma County. “Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic went out the window.”

Despite their intense chemistry, Raquel told TMZ in late March 2023 that she and Tom were “taking a break” from their romance.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” the California native said. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything.”