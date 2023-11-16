Pump Rules' Ariana Madix Expects 'VPR' Fans to Hate Her

Fans are eager for Vanderpump Rules season 11 to premiere, especially after the trailer dropped on November 3. Fans got a first look at the explosive aftermath of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s split following his affair with former costar Raquel Leviss. Unsurprisingly, the clip showed moments of Ariana slamming the restauranter, to which fans predicted that viewers are going to side with him this upcoming season – and she thinks so too.

“Mark my words, everyone’s gonna hate Ariana this season, and develop a soft spot for Tom,” an online user wrote in the comments section of E! News’ Instagram post of the trailer. The comment caught the attention of the Dancing With the Stars frontrunner, 38, who replied, “Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way.”

ICYMI, the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer was full of yelling, tears and hard truths. The clip begins with a traditional cast beach day, which never end well. As Tom, 40, arrived at the group gathering, James Kennedy made a joke that there was “Ariana’s side” and “Sandoval’s side” of the beach while making an imaginary line in the sand. At the end of the trailer, Tom left the beach outing solo and seemingly didn’t interact with his castmates for long.

Lisa Vanderpump – who has publicly expressed her soft spot for Tom after he cheated on Ariana – seemingly tried rounding up the troops to forgive him for his adulterous actions.

Bravo/ YouTube

“To lose his best friend, his business is up the creek. Everything has gone wrong in his life,” the show’s matriarch, 63, told Lala Kent and Scheana Shay at Villa Rosa. The scene then cuts to an extreme clip of Tom screaming with a blindfold and headphones as he’s in what seems to be a therapy session.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s message may have made it to Scheana’s heart as she is seen giving him a hug after a private conversation at a party. Although the “Good as Gold” singer, 38, seemingly made amends with Tom, her relationship with BFF Ariana may crumble because of it.

“If you’re going to be friends with him, she’s going to cut you off. So, think about your next move very carefully,” Katie Maloney said during a dinner with Ariana, who was visibly fighting back tears. Although Scheana wasn’t shown in that part of the trailer, the back of a woman’s head with black hair was shown, similar to hers.

Finally, the trailer concluded by answering the question fans have been dying to know: “Will Ariana and Tom interact this season?” The answer is yes.

“Ruin my life, my home and then f–king attempt to kill my f–king dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” Ariana told Tom with Lala, 33, in the background.

The first look of the upcoming season debuted at BravoCon on November 3 during the Vanderpump Rules panel, and the cast reacted to the trailer on the red carpet with Us Weekly.

Bravo/ YouTube

“‘Girl, I love you, but why do you keep making these weird choices?’ It’s just weird choices to make,” Katie, 36, said in reference to Scheana’s amicable relationship with the TomTom co-owner. “I check with her sometimes. I’m like, ‘Do you feel like you’re on the wrong side of things often?’ And she’s like, ‘Mm-hmm.’ I’m like, ‘OK, well it’s good that you know so you can correct that.’ But then she doesn’t correct it.”

Ariana, who stood beside her Something About Her co-owner, agreed with what was said, adding, “I mean, it’s weird and I don’t know. It seems, you know, whatever. I am not going to tell somebody what to do.”