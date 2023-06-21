Besties no more. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s brotherly relationship was severely impacted by the fallout from the Missouri native’s affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. As the scandal unfolded, their friendship took hit after hit after the pair initially defended one another.

Before Sandoval publicly apologized to former girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix for cheating on her and causing their split, he initially addressed his friend and business partner, saying how sorry he was that his romance with Raquel was hurting their latest business venture, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur [sic] anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation,” Sandoval wrote in a March 4, 2023, Instagram post, one day after news of his affair with the former beauty pageant contestant became public. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” the TomTom co-owner continued.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are three other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” Sandoval wrote, adding that he “will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”

“Please direct ur [sic] anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong,” he continued, adding, “I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions

Schwartz initially came to Sandoval’s defense, saying the situation involving the collapse of his relationship with Ariana was “sad.”

“[Sandoval’s] OK, I think,” Schwartz told TMZ on March 11. “Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s—t, and to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f—ked up. The whole thing is just really sad,” adding that the situation was “f—king complicated.”

But as season 10 of Vanderpump Rules continued to air, questions were raised about when Schwartz knew about his pal’s affair with Raquel and why he didn’t tell Ariana that her longtime partner was being unfaithful.

During an April 5 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Schwartz backtracked on when he first found out about the romance between Sandoval and Raquel, and also revealed that their bar had been vandalized by fans upset with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s actions.

“There was a moment where people were like, vandalizing our spot. And it’s way out of line. I get it but vandalism is too far,” said Schwartz. “Take a breather — go outside, and I mean this in the least patronizing way ever — but go outside and take three deep breaths.”

After the three Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion episodes began airing on May 24, Sandoval had angered enough of his costars and fans that Schwartz began to distance himself from his former BFF. Since then, the duo have seemingly been taking open swipes at each other publicly, which could be a sign that their friendship may not recover from Scandoval.

Scroll down for a timeline of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s feud.