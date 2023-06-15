It was a doozy watching the Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed season 10 episode now that the whole world knows how long Scandoval had been going on behind closed doors. Since the bombshell episode featured bonus scenes that viewers hadn’t seen before the explosive three-part reunion, fans couldn’t help but cringe at the sight of multiple scenes between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

One particular scene that may jump out to viewers was when Ariana and Tom tried to reignite the original spark they had at the beginning of their nearly decade-long relationship by going on a cute rollerskating date.

“You look very f—king hot today,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras vocalist told his then-girlfriend, and she sweetly responded, “Thank you, Tom. It’s cute that we’re going on a date, we haven’t been on a date in so long. We need to have fun together.”

During a confessional, the Something About Her co-owner admitted that she wanted to rekindle all the romance they initially had prior to having busy lives, specifically with Tom opening Schwartz & Sandy’s with business parter and friend Tom Schwartz.

“I think Tom and I have the kind of bond that we started out as friends and that friendship bond is something that I feel like will help us be able to come back and rebuild those romantic times now that we hopefully have more time together,” Ariana said. “But I think that those sacrifices, even though they’re hard, they’re worth it because I want him to succeed when it comes to opening the bar. But I also miss just being able to really be together.”

While speaking with her then-boyfriend in another moment, Ariana rehashed how some members of the group were being hard on Raquel following the girls’ trip, especially Katie Maloney.

“I said to Katie, ‘You’re gonna have to work really hard to get me to not just absolutely love Raquel,'” Ariana recalled to Tom. “I love her so much and we’ve spent time together on trips, and we really have this beautiful little friendship family. Them saying stuff like, ‘I wouldn’t trust Raquel around my man.’ We’ve all stayed in houses together.”

As the Buying Back My Daughter actress recounted the crude statements her costars made to the former Miss Sonoma County, Tom agreed and replied, “It’s like this transparent love that we have, all of us. There’s, like, not even a thought about it.”

Of course, this moment was hard for many to watch because, at this point, Tom and Raquel had already hooked up, which they revealed during the season 10 reunion.

