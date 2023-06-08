Queen of spinoffs! Vanderpump Rules may be the most talked about reality television show of the year, but Lisa Vanderpump has a new show in the works. The restauranteur landed a deal with Hulu, where she will star and executively produce Vanderpump Villa. Keep reading to get details about the cast, premiere date and updates on Vanderpump Villa.

What is Lisa Vanderpump’s New Show?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared the news that Hulu ordered her 10-episode series just hours after the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion finale aired.

“Ahhhh it’s coming! #VanderpumpVilla @hollywoodreporter,” Lisa captioned her June 8 Instagram post alongside a headline of the big news.

Fans were ecstatic over the TV personality’s new project and screamed for joy in the comment section of her post.

“As our English Rose said, ‘Everything can’t be diamonds and rosè, but it should be’ good for Lisa. I can’t wait to watch!! [sic]” one fan wrote.

Bravo / Getty Images

A second person commented, “This woman is such a good business woman. She takes no crap from fake people, she never gives up, she adores animals, and so much more. I feel she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves [sic].”

What Is Lisa Vanderpump’s New Show About?

Vanderpump Villa will take place at her breathtaking French estate and will follow the lives of her customized staff who will live and work together. Throughout the series, the employees will be put to the ultimate hosting test as they cater to every need of Lisa’s guests, per Deadline.

The official cast for the upcoming non-scripted series has yet to be announced.

Lisa will hold both mentioned titles for the show alongside Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360, who will ​coproduce Vanderpump Villa.

When Will Lisa Vanderpump’s New Show Premiere?

The Bravolebritiy’s upcoming show does not yet have a premiere date as of publication. Vanderpump Villa will be able to stream on Hulu.

Which Reality Shows Has Lisa Vanderpump Starred In?

Lisa was a founding member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the season premiere in 2010. She was a prominent star on the show but decided to make her grand exit after season 9 in 2019.

During her time on the show, Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, which features Lisa and her insanely attractive staff at her restaurant Sur. The drama-filled series is still on television and was renewed for season 11 in June 2023.

Lisa’s business Vanderpump Dog’s Rescue Center landed its own show, Vanderpump Dogs, in 2021. The series premiered on Peacock and did not get renewed after the first season.