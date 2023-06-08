Boss babe! Jennifer Pedranti is The Real Housewives of Orange County’s “newest housewife on the block” and it seems like she is going to fit in perfectly with her castmates. The Oklahoma native joined the hit Bravo series during season 17 and is a busy momma who runs her own business. The new reality star has racked up an impressive income over the years, which seemingly landed her spot on RHOC! To find out Jennifer’s net worth, keep reading.

What Is ‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Jennifer has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to multiple reports.

What Is ‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti’s Job?

Jennifer is the ultimate fitness girly, much like her costar Tamra Judge. Not only does she own a yoga studio, but she also teaches classes at Devi Rebel Yoga, per her Instagram account.

According to the business’s Instagram page, they offer heated and non-heated classes for their clients.

Courtesy of Jennifer Pedranti/ Instagram

“The Devi’s intention was to create a space that would embody nurturing, dynamic, powerful and gentle qualities that would honor the harmony of the nature in one’s yoga practice,” the establishment’s Instagram caption read alongside a photo of Jennifer and her coworkers in September 2022. “Devi is our home base, the calm, the rock that gives us the inner strength to do so much more in life.”

Is Jennifer Pedranti Married?

The Bravolebrity has an interesting dynamic with the past and present lovers in her life. Jennifer and ex-husband Will ​Pedranti separated in early 2021 after more than two decades of marriage but still partially live together.

Will, with whom Jennifer shares kids Dominic, Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison works for her family’s business in Utah but resides at their Orange County home during his off time to spend time with their children.

Jennifer’s relationship with her current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, is the talk of the season as rumors swirled that they allegedly had an affair during her marriage.

The infidelity rumors put a strain on her friendship with Tamra and Jennifer is put “to the test as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths” throughout season 17, according to the show’s press release.

That being said, Tamra teased Jennifer’s debut on the show exclusively with Life & Style in December 2022.

The RHOC OG said, “We have a new housewife who’s actually here tonight. Can’t say who she is, but she’s a friend of mine and her and I have a rocky past and we kind of smoothed through it this season.”