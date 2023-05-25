Is she or isn’t she? The season 17 premiere of ​The Real Housewives of Orange County is underway, and fans have one question: Is Vicki Gunvalson returning?! The show’s founding member was seen in the explosive trailer and Bravo stans are demanding answers. Keep reading to find out if Vicki is returning to RHOC.

Is Vicki Gunvalson Returning to ‘RHOC’?

Good news, Vicki is in fact returning to fans’ television screens, but she isn’t coming back as a full-time cast member alongside Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson newcomer Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge during her highly anticipated return.

Instead, Vicki will make a few appearances during the upcoming season.

In December 2022, Tamra told Life & Style exclusively that her bestie’s contribution to season 17 is “great” and Vicki later revealed that the Vena CBD co-owner and Shannon were “big advocates” for her to come back to RHOC.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I was just so grateful and thankful because I missed [being on the show]. And I had FOMO. I knew they were filming, and I had the fear of missing out and I’m like, ‘I’m sad about it.’ So, I didn’t really talk to them a lot during their filming because it hurt my feelings, you know?” she told Life & Style in December 2022. “Then [Tamra and Shannon] reached out to me and they said, ‘Would you want to come on a couple of times?’ And I’m like, ‘Uh, let me think about it. Yes!’ It’s good. I’m on a little bit this season. Not much.”

Does Vicki Gunvalson Want to Return to ‘RHOC’?

Although the Coto Insurance founder got her reality TV fix filled during her season 17 appearances, Vicki admitted that her FOMO has not gone away. During the same interview, the Bravo legend gushed that she “loved filming” and ​wanted to show the world what her life looked like after her season 14 exit.

“My life now is different than it was last year or the year before. I think Tamara, Shannon and I are always good TV together. We’re just good people and you know, it’s fun and I like fun. I love my love tank field. I love to whoop it the hell up,” she continued. “And you know, I own three houses now in Mexico. I would love to show the viewers what I’m doing now for my retirement, how I’m building my retirement …and my business is growing. It’s always growing. My son’s still working for me. My daughter’s got four kids now and you know, there’s a lot that they’ve missed out on. I think that would be interesting to show [the viewers].”

When Does ‘RHOC’ Season 17 Premiere?

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Fans will also be able to stream the show the following day on Peacock.