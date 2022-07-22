‘RHOC’ Icon Tamra Judge Is the ‘Hottest Housewife’ in a Bikini: See Her Best Swimsuit Pictures

Workin’ on her fitness. Tamra Judge is “the hottest housewife in Orange County” again because she’s returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17, and fans can’t wait for the icon to take back her throne. While her statement and former tagline is a pretty bold statement, it’s true. Nearly 15 years after joining the show and countless new housewives later, Tamra looks just as good as she did in 2007, especially when she’s rocking an itty-bitty bikini.

Besides being a famous reality personality, Tamra owns a gym with her husband, Eddie Judge, so she’s around fitness constantly. However, the pair had to close the workout facility down temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that they were helping stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m sure many of you were anticipating this and it breaks our heart but CUT Fitness has been forced to close its doors through 3/31/2020,” she captioned her now-deleted Instagram announcement. “This doesn’t mean that we stop exercising and living! Please get outside and enjoy the sun and fresh clean air. Don’t give up on your health.”

The California native took her health journey seriously in 2016 after competing in a fitness competition where she took home the first place title. “Hard to believe this was 5 years ago. What an amazing experience,” she captioned a throwback photo holding her trophies in between her parents. “That changed me forever. Never too old to try new things.”

Tamra went through a rigorous training and diet period to take home the top title that she so rightfully earned. “I met Mia Finnegan, who was once Miss Olympia at one time, and she’s a year older than me and talked about her experience in competing and I thought, ‘I always wanted to do that, but I’m 48 years old now and that’s not going to happen,” she said during a New York Live interview in 2016.

“She started training me and in six months she did to me what would normally take a year,” she added.

The Bravo-lebrity is no stranger to a hard-hitting clapback, and that’s exactly what she did after people were shaming her for not acting her age. “Cheers to being ‘old & geriatric,’” she captioned her 2019 bikini photo after costar Emily Simpson age-shamed her and Vicki Gunvalson. “The hypocrisy is disgusting,” she added alongside the hashtags “52” “grandma” “4kids” “fitmom” “myhipswork” and “fitoldlady.”

