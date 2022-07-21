Living the life. Tamra Judge has not only been a staple of The Real Housewives of Orange County but the entire franchise, too. She’s been a cast member on the hit Bravo show since its third season in 2008 and is known for her taglines, clapbacks and highly favored drama on the show. While she appeared on the series from season 3 until season 14, her net worth has remained pretty sweet. Keep reading to learn more about her net worth!

What Is Tamra Judge’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Tamra Judge is worth an estimated $3 million, accordign to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Did Tamra Judge Make on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’?

It’s unknown how much money the California native earned during every season that she starred on the show. However, according to All About The Real Housewives, Tamra earned a whopping $900,000, alongside costar Shannon Beador. While her income was close to $1 million during her final season — before her 2022 announcement that she’s returning to the show — she only made $7,000 in her first season on RHOC.

Shutterstock

The former “Tres Amigas” member joined the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 in 2022. However, her salary is unknown.

Tamra Judge Owns a Gym

The reality personality owns Cut Fitness with her husband and fitness guru Eddie Judge. Unfortunately, the pair had to close the gym down temporarily during the lockdown. However, they remained strong and sought out new business endeavors.

“It’s pretty, pretty exciting,” she told In Touch in June 2020 while revealing they were starting a “new business.” We’re looking at probably a couple of months before we launch, but it’s a great business.”

Tamra Judge Owns a CBD Company

The blonde bombshell and her hubby launched their CBD brand VENA Wellness in January 2019.

“In 2017, Eddie suffered from a heart condition known as Atrial Fibrillation. Tamra and Eddie searched high and low for the best way to improve his health and find relief, but were at a loss,” their online statement says on the website. “Born from a need for transparent, high-quality products, they set out to start a brand that is committed to helping its customers find the right products to help them on a daily, weekly, monthly (and beyond) basis.”

VENA offers multiple CBD products like gummies, creams and capsules to help with focus, sleep and stress.