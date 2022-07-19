Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King documents nearly every aspect of her life on social media. Between raising three children she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, the former reality star has managed to squeeze in some sweet vacations, which have resulted in fabulous bikini photos.

Meghan gave marriage another shot in October 2021, tying the knot with filmmaker Cuffe Biden Owens after a whirlwind romance. But they split just two months later, ultimately having the marriage annulled. Meghan called the union a “mistake” and that “We rushed into it. Like I said earlier, I’m a lover, and I want everybody to be happy. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well,” during a July 2022 appearance on Caroline Standbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast.

As a result, Meghan has been living her life enjoying time with her kids but also making sure to spend plenty of quality time with herself. She took a January 2022 trip to Utah where she showed fans how she relaxed in a hot tub surrounded by snow in a flesh-colored bikini, as she sipped on a glass of wine while on a “masterdate” with herself.

“I love skiing and I wanted to go. But I have my kids so often and none of my friends could meet me here. So, what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, Utah,” she explained to fans in the caption. Meghan shares daughter Aspen, born in 2016, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, born in 2018, with Jim.

“Today I skied by myself all day. It was a little bit awkward riding the lift — over and over — with strangers. It was a little bit empowering eating alone with my glass of champagne. It was a little bit difficult booking my tickets and carrying all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics, and it was a lot a bit the most satisfying masterdate of my life,” she gushed, adding, “So here’s to me. Here’s to FREAKING ME. I’m doing it! I’M DOING IT!” about living her best life as a single woman.

Scroll down for photos of Meghan’s hottest bikini moments.