It’s a rough time for us Real Housewives fans, y’all. Within two days of each other, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced they were leaving the Bravo TV series that made them famous after 14 and 12 respective years. Though the 57-year-old insurance rep received an outpour of love from fellow members of the channel’s franchises, her 52-year-old pal, well, didn’t. That being said, the most important person did reach out: Vicki herself.

“We have shared so many great and not-so-great times together and it has been the ride of our lives,” the self-proclaimed “OG of the O.C.” wrote to her friend on January 25. “Thelma and Louise …. now where do you want to go?!”

Instagram

Even Vicki’s soon-to-be husband, Steve Lodge, decided to leave some words of support on the post. “Onward and upward, best of luck my friends,” he wrote to Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, adding a red heart and two American flag emojis.

But Vic wasn’t the only “Tres Amiga” to send love on the milestone moment. “You will always be my ride or die, soul sister and friend for life,” Shannon Beador commented on the announcement, adding a red heart emoji. “Love you!” she finished with a kissy-face emoji.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tamra revealed she would be leaving RHOC and all its drama on January 25. “It’s been a wild 12 years,” she captioned a photo of herself and her husband. “But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys,” she concluded, adding the peace sign emoji.

The bombshell announcement came just one day after her BFF also revealed she would be ditching the series after all these years. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the reality starlet wrote on Instagram on January 24. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I wantn [to] thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Needless to say, the “Tres Amigas” are down to uno! We’re going to miss you, Tamra.