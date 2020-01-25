The day has finally come. Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson took to Instagram to announce her departure from the Bravo TV series that made her a household name on January 24. Needless to say, we couldn’t be more bummed to be missing the 57-year-old in drama-filled seasons to come.

“I will always be the OG of the O.C., but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the legendary reality star wrote about her departure on social media. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Naturally, she’s not just going off the grid, though. “I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” she continued. “My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop It Up with Vicki.’ I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

And finally, the blonde beauty made sure to shout out all her dedicated followers for their support over the years. “I love all my fans,” she concluded. “And I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have [sic] will never forget.”

The insurance agent’s decision to leave the reality series comes just six months after she got demoted to a “friend” role from main cast member during season 14. Back in July, she addressed the switch-up on Instagram. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role,” she wrote.

Needless to say, several of Vicki’s ~Bravolebrity~ friends flocked to the comments section of her latest post to share their thoughts on her departure and, of course, tons of well-wishes. Scroll through the gallery to see what folks like Gretchen Rossi, Luann de Lesseps and Kim Zolciak-Biermann had to say about Vicki’s departure.