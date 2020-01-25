It’s the end of an era! After appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County for 14 seasons, Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she is ready to move on with her life. The Bravo alum announced that she will no longer be appearing on the reality show, while taking to Instagram with a heartfelt message about her plans for the future.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye,” the TV personality, 57, wrote about her departure on Friday, January 24. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

Courtesy of Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

“My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki.’ I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned,” the mother of two continued. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

After hearing the news, several fans showed support to the businesswoman for taking a leap of faith and following her dreams. “Will never be the same show ⁠— can’t wait to hear your podcast,” one wrote. “You’re awesome Vicki, a great mother and grandma, dedicated working woman and you found love. Enjoy your life,” another sweetly added.

“I have been watching you since day 1! You are the one who started the whole franchise! Best of luck @vickigunvalson and you will be missed!” a third chimed in.

Bravo TV

Vicki’s exit comes after she was featured on the series as a “friend” of the cast during season 14, instead of one of the main housewives. As viewers may recall, the blonde beauty said she felt like a “has-been” next to her costars on the RHOC reunion special.

Over the past few days, Vicki has been sharing photos from her fun-filled vacation to Puerto Vallarta with her loved ones, so it looks like she’s making the most of her free time.

Here’s to new beginnings!