Two for two?! Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge revealed she is leaving the Bravo TV series after 12 years with the franchise — just one day after costar and BFF Vicki Gunvalson announced her departure from the show.

“It’s been a wild 12 years,” she wrote on Instagram on January 25. “But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys,” she concluded, adding a peace sign emoji.

The 52-year-old’s bombshell announcement comes directly on the heels of her 57-year-old friend’s announcement that she had decided to leave the reality show that made her a household name on January 24.

“I will always be the OG of the O.C., but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the insurance agent wrote on social media. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want [to] thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

As you would expect, she has new projects in the works — and hopefully, our girl Tamra will show up in a few of them. “I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” Vicki continued. “My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop It Up with Vicki.’ I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

Finally, like her now-alumni pal, she thanked those who have been watching all this time. “I love all my fans,” she concluded. “And I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have [sic] will never forget.”

Needless to say, fans and followers were totally shook by the double whammy. “You’re leaving too? No longer worth watching without you and Vicki,” one fan wrote on Tamra’s post. “I’m shook! You and Vicki!! There better be a dang Tres Amigas show in the works or something,” a follower wrote, while another user lamented, “First Vicki and now you?! I hate it here!!!”

At this point, so do we. Good luck in your future endeavors, Tamra, but we’ll miss you!