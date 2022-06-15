Flaunting It All! ‘RHONY’ Alum Bethenny Frankel Knows How to Rock a Bikini: Swimsuit Photos

She’s a ~skinny girl~! Bethenny Frankel has been a boss babe since The Real Housewives of New York aired in 2008 and always showcased a healthy lifestyle. From her Skinnygirl empire to practicing clean eating, the television producer has always been in tip-top shape. Now, more than ever, she has flaunted her body in countless bikinis.

While she encourages a healthy lifestyle, the New York Times bestselling author is also very open about living a balanced life that doesn’t revolve around diet fads. Bethenny talked about her recent body image, especially with high standards women face daily through surgeries and social media filters.

“Here’s the unfortunate truth. I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep but fail,” she captioned her June 2022 swimsuit photo. “I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards,” she continued. “I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.”

What’s the biggest accessory to a bikini? Vibrant, hydrating and glowing skin. Bethenny shared her sunscreen routine on a TikTok she posted in May 2022, when she posted her favorite budget-friendly and luxury products. “My SPF game is strong,” the caption read.

The successful business woman recently launched her new swimwear line, Bethenny Swim, that ranges from bikinis to one-pieces. “Launching elevated, elegant, sophisticated, shaping swim to make EVERY BODY feel their best & beautiful,” she captioned her July 2022 Instagram announcement alongside a photo of herself in an emerald green one-piece.

In order to obtain her success, the philanthropist swears by some good ol’ R&R. She revealed that walks by the beach and swimming are just a few of her forms of “therapy” and even comes up with her creativity during those times.

“It’s very important to relax, sleep, laugh, love, eat and heal,” she captioned a March 2021 vacation photo. “It regenerates us to create space for good ideas & a restored spirit to fuel us in work, family, philanthropy, and relationships.”

