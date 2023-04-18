Some drama is going down! Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow apparently get into a “nasty” feud during the show’s forthcoming 17th season.

While filming the upcoming installment of the Bravo reality series, Tamra and Heather reportedly “butted heads,” according to Page Six. Sources noted that Tamra led a “gang-up” and went “nuclear” on Heather while they were on a RHOC cast trip that’s set to air at some point during season 17.

Keep reading for details on their feud and where things stand now.

Are ‘RHOC’ Stars Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow Friends?

Apparently the RHOC stars had some bad blood while filming the show’s 17the season and have hit pause on their longtime friendship.

Before anything went wrong between them, Tamra said things between herself and Heather were “great” during an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, and you’ll definitely see that, but overall, the cast is good,” she gushed at the time. “We have a really good cast, it’s a very strong cast. It really feels like old school Housewives, it really does.”

Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Shutterstock

Tamra, who departed the RHOC in January 2020, returned to the show following a two-year break.

“I had a lot of built-up resentment and anger, and it might show, she told Entertainment Tonight in a separate interview from December 2022, noting that “nobody was off limits.” Tamra went on to tease some tension between herself and Heather during filming.

“We don’t stand — not together,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host shared. “We have some things to fix.”

Why Are ‘RHOC’ Stars Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow Feuding?

Tamra shared some insight into their feud during a February 2023 Instagram Live.

“I didn’t get invited to Heather Dubrow’s party. Let me just tell you, I didn’t get invited. Shannon Beador did not get invited. And Taylor Armstrong did not get invited,” she claimed at the time. “She invited the crew and she invited the other housewives but the only one that she [included] was [Emily Simpson]. So whatever.”

She went on to say that even if there was an invite extended, “[I] wouldn’t have gone anyways.”