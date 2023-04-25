The women are back! The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 trailer dropped, and the women are set to heat up Southern California with their explosive drama. Fans are not only going to meet new housewife Jennifer Pedranti, but with also reunite with OG Tamra Judge amid her highly anticipated return! Keep reading to get all the inside details about the RHOC season 17 trailer fights, feuds and more.

Who Are the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17 Cast?

Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson are back to hold their oranges alongside ​Tamra and Jennifer. Not to mention, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong will make history by crossing over franchises as a friend of.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Additionally, RHOC founding member Vicki Gunvalson was seen in the season 17 trailer while seemingly surprising BFF ​Tamra on vacation. Everyone grab your sombreros, the “Tres Amigas” are back and it’s time to whoop it up!

Who Is Involved in Explosive Drama In the ‘RHOC’ Season 17 Trailer?

Unsurprisingly, all of the Real Housewives of Orange County castmates experience their fair share of fights and screaming matches this upcoming season.

Although Taylor is joining the cast in a friend role, she was seen facing the wrath of Heather in the trailer.

“For you to s–t talk my career, f–k,” Heather seemingly told Taylor during a group dinner.

On the other hand, an upset Emily told the That’s Life actress that she was “wrong” about considering her a “friend.”

However, Tamra’s heated exchange with newbie Jennifer was the most shocking as she forcefully threw a cloth napkin in her face during a group lunch.

Are There Wild Moments in the ‘RHOC’ Season 17 Trailer?

The Bravolebrities may be webbed in never-ending drama, but that doesn’t stop them from having a good time.

Shannon, who is the more reserved of the group, went back to her college days and did a keg stand as her costars literally held her up in support.

Speaking of shocking behavior, Emily happily motorboated Jennifer’s “fake boobs” as Shannon swooned over her “yoga body.”

What Have the ‘RHOC’ Cast Said About Season 17?

Tamra teased that Jennifer was the franchise’s new housewife exclusively with Life & Style at the iHeart Jingle Ball in December 2022.

“We have a new housewife who’s actually here tonight. Can’t say who she is, but she’s a friend of mine and her and I have a rocky past and we kind of smoothed through it this season. There’s a lot of great energy within the group. I feel like the cast today is an amazing cast … Heather and Emily and Gina and Shannon, like everybody brings it,” she said at the time. “And then we also have Taylor Armstrong, who is the newest edition, who I have history with from Ultimate Girls Trip. So there’s a lot of people that have history and fun and, and conflict and I think that this year we’re going to bring it all .”

When Does the ‘RHOC’ Season 17 Premiere?

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.