Claws out! Bravo fans are highly anticipating the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion and to see the women bring the heat after watching the drama-filled season. Keep reading to find out the premiere date and updates on the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

Did The Cast Film the ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 Reunion?

Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen and the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast filmed the reunion on April 20.

The beloved reality TV host revealed the news via Instagram Stories during filming breaks. In the first clip, he asked Teresa Giudice, who was sitting to the right of him, how she was feeling. The RHONJ OG admitted that she was “nervous” but was “feeling better.”

“Yeah, your heart was beating so fast … I felt it,” Andy told her.

He then turned to his left and asked Melissa Gorga how she was holding up.

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

“I’m doing good. I actually just found some receipts in my phone,” the Envy founder replied.

Andy gave Housewives stans a second update three hours later during one of the final segments of the reunion.

“It’s 6:30 [p.m.] We’re about to bring the husbands out … all at the same time,” he said in a concerned tone. “This actually is one of the crazier [reunions]. I know you guys think I overhype everything, but I actually am worried that I’m gonna have to get in between some people. I don’t like that.”

Andy abruptly ended the video after saying, “Here comes Joe Gorga, I gotta talk to him. “

When Is the ‘RHONY’ Season 13 Reunion?

Bravo has not announced an official premiere date as of publication.

What Has the ‘RHONJ’ Cast Said About the Season 13 Reunion?

Melissa revealed how she planned to prepare for the reunion during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen on April 11.

“I’m gonna sleep the day before, I decided … I want to sleep the whole day,” she told Andy during the interview. “I haven’t felt like I needed to have receipts in a very long time, but I feel like there’s a lot of accusations that aren’t true. There’s a lot of twists and turns. And they haven’t done that in a while. I need to prove a lot, which I’m so upset about.”

Although the ladies, including Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, remained tight-lipped about the reunion online, feuding sisters-in-law Melissa and Teresa posted cryptic messages via Instagram Stories on April 20.

The “On Display” podcaster re-posted a fan’s story with a message that read, “Good luck tomorrow @melissagorga!!!! Stand your ground, don’t back down and be you.”

Teresa, on the other hand, posted the quote, “Don’t let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.”